El Pasoans receive ‘D+’ in social distancing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County’s social distancing grade is down to a ‘D+’ average according to unacast.com, a website tracking movements using cell phone data during the pandemic.

The website uses cellular GPS data and updates grades daily. The company says their data is delayed by about three days, meaning the D+ score is from Thursday, April 9. It does not include the latest data from Easter weekend.

El Paso’s best score yet was data reported on April 5, a ‘C.’ The county has been consistently rated a ‘D’ since that date.

The latest report shows a 25 to 40 percent decrease in mobility in the Sun City and a 60 to 65 percent decrease in non-essential visits. When it comes to social gatherings, that has gone down 40-percent.

The website gives higher marks for Doña Ana County, who receives a ‘C+.’ New numbers from the City of the Crosses show a 94-percent decrease in social gatherings.

Nationally, the State of Nevada has the highest social distancing score — a ‘B+.’