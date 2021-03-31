El Pasoans raise $15k for a harassed street vendor in just 24 hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– If you’ve been to the Cincinnati Entertainment District in West El Paso, you may have seen Raul, a longtime local street vendor, who sells flowers at some of El Paso’s most popular nightlife locations.

A recent video was shared on social media app Instagram by the local page ‘Fit Fam’, showing a man harassing Raul.

In the video you can hear someone telling him: “I told you last night, ain’t nobody want to buy that (expletive) and you’re trying to sell that (expletive) again tonight.”

The video drew hundreds of views and comments from people expressing their concerns.

Raul has been selling flowers in the El Paso nightlife community for at least 10 ten years. People on Instagram flooded the video post’s comment section asking how they can help.

“We started receiving hundreds and hundreds of messages asking where could we find this man we want to buy some flowers from him,” Verona Rodriguez, from Fit Fam, said.

From there, Fit Fam decided to put together a GoFundMe for the flower vendor with a goal of $2,500. But in 24 hurs hundreds of donations poured in, totaling more than $15,000.

“And even just the smallest amounts help, I think we have anywhere from $5 to $300 just shows how selfless everyone is,” Rodriguez said.

Bar owners and patrons in the Cincinnati Entertainment District all weighed in on the video of Raul and the unknown person harassing him.

“I’ve seen, he carries it has to be like 40 pounds of flowers and his backpack and he’s trying to make a living and I have a lot of sympathy for something like that,” Frank Ricci, owner of Rockin’ Cigar Bar & Grill said.

Bar patrons said they see Raul around all the time and respect his work. Bar employees say they have a respect for him because he’s kind and respectful of guests. Some of his flowers can be seen near the bar in Rockin’ Cigar.

After learning about the GoFundMe, bar owners said they were happy to see he had support.

“It really shows a lot about El Paso and the people here, $15,000 is a lot of money and I think it shows that we really appreciate people like that,” Ricci said.

Rodriguez said she didn’t think the person in the video saying things to the vendor was from El Paso.

Bar employees said other vendors are also well-known in the area such as one who sells candy and the late Sand Man who would make sand art in different areas of El Paso.

“I think we are a united community and for someone harassing an old man trying to make some money, that’s a scumbag move and you should be ashamed,” Saul Martinez said.

GoFundMe organizers said they want to surprise Raul with the donations once they are finalized in a few days and they are working with his family to get it directly to him.