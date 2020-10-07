El Pasoans on vacation in Cancun when Hurricane Delta made landfall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many people in El Paso have never lived through a hurricane.

However, some Borderland residents were on vacation in Cancun when Hurricane Delta hit the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

El Pasoan Paulina Herrera was on her first vacation since the pandemic started when Delta came through. She told KTSM 9 News it was the first hurricane she has experienced and, once it made landfall, she was ready to return to the Sun City.

But, Herrera decided to stay in Mexico and try to make the best of what is left of her vacation.

“Yesterday I was super scared and I called my mom like, ‘Mom, I want to go back,’” she said.

Herrera is staying with friends from both El Paso and Juárez at an Airbnb in Palya Del Carmen. She said she and her friends were enjoying the ocean Tuesday morning when things quickly changed.

“The power(lines), they were, like, exploding because of the wind and it was crazy,” said Herrera. “It was crazy, we thought that the windows were going to (break), but they didn’t.”

Herrera shared photos with KTSM from Wednesday when she was able to go outside. The photos show trees in the streets next to her Airbnb.

“Since now we’re past the hurricane, I’m just like, I just want to stay here and just enjoy. I hope, like, nothing else comes. I hope that the hurricane is all done,” said Herrera.

She said she will stay in Playa Del Carmen for a few more days and isn’t worried about her flight back to El Paso being canceled as of now.

Another Borderland native, Jessica Terrazas, moved to Cancun from Juárez, but says this was also her first hurricane.

“There’s no food, there’s no water, anything, not even tape to cover the windows,” said Terrazas.

She said her family back home in Juárez was trying to contact her, but she lost power on Tuesday, saying it made her miss living in the Borderland.

“To be honest, I was so scared and so nervous, but everything’s OK right now,” Terrazas said.

Mexico is one of the few places that Americans can travel to right now. However, if it’s not COVID-19 restrictions keeping you from booking the vacation, it might be hurricane warnings.