El Pasoans on local, state and national civil rights efforts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetuate it,” said Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who is being remembered today on his birthday.

Civil rights issues reached the nadir of contention in the last year following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more. Civil rights advocates and lawmakers are reflecting on King’s legacy while warning against misappropriation.

King’s daughter, Bernice King, tweeted that those celebrating her father should work to further the things her father embodied.

“Dear Politicians/political influencers: When you tweet about my father’s birthday, remember that he was resolute about eradicating racism, poverty & militarism,” Bernice King wrote. “Encourage & enact policies that reflect your birthday sentiments.”

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar of El Paso supported civil rights legislation during her first term in the U.S. House of Representatives that include co-sponsoring the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, calling on the Postmaster General to reverse policies disproportionately affecting communities of color and demanding answers from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) about allegations of sexual assault and harassment at an ICE facility in El Paso.

In a tweet, Escobar wrote “we celebrate a man and movement by serving others and working towards justice and equality.”

State Representative Joe Moody has King’s famous dream for equality in mind.

“Dr. King understood the same thing we must all understand in the wake of George Floyd and so many other abuses: civil rights are always in peril and must always be fought for. Rights are only rights when power is answerable to the people.



“At the same time, after the violent insurrection at the Capitol, we have to remember that righteous protest is about confronting injustice and oppression. A childish demand for a fascism that divides and excludes should be a nightmare to all Americans that’s far removed from Dr. King’s dream,” said Moody in a statement provided to KTSM 9 News.

KTSM spoke with Texas Sen. Cesar Blanco at the launch of the legislative session who said civil rights issues are a top priority, as well as a threat to public safety.

“We need to combat hate and racism, as well as domestic terrorism as we have seen recently,” said Blanco. “Gun violence and racism are public health concerns that affect communities and families for generations.”

Hate crimes, like the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting, are examples of the prevalence of violence that lawmakers and law enforcement agencies say are a public health concern.

At the end of 2020, the FBI reported a 113-percent increase in hate crime-related homicide in 2019.

Gun reform from a public health approach aims to address factors that determine the health and wellbeing of a population.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) have a four-step approach to violence prevention:

Define the violence problem through systematic data collection Conduct research to find out why violence occurs and who it affects Design, implement and evaluate interventions to see what works Scale-up effective and promising interventions and evaluate their effect and cost-effectiveness

In El Paso, Deputy City Manager Dionne Mack is taking on local civil rights issues and leading a team committed to eliminating racial bias in the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

Mack and her team have collected data that will be sent for independent analysis to examine use of deadly force and racial profiling that will influence more than just local police reform.

“Really it’s an opportunity for us to take a step back and look at not only the police department, but also in terms of how we’re looking at our boards and commissions, and other aspects of our work in terms of ensuring we have some type of diversity,” Mack said. “And that’s very broad in terms of how we define diversity here throughout the work that we’re doing on behalf of the city.”