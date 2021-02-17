El Pasoans living across Texas cities suffer power outages, no water and freezing temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–While the extreme winter weather has seemed to calm down in El Paso, that’s not the case for millions of other Texas across the state who continue to battle dangerous weather conditions.

Amongst those millions are several El Paso natives living in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston, who share their experience with the winter weather.

“Yesterday was our third night without power and that’s when our waterline broke our pipes burst so we had woke up at 4 a.m. with water everywhere,” Alexandria Dudley said.

Dudley lives in Austin, where she had to leave her home and stay with a friend after enduring days without power and a flooded home from broken pipes.

“Like we just didn’t prepare, so we didn’t have firewood to keep our fireplaces warm we didn’t have food to warm up like Ramen and all that,” Dudley said.

She said she called 9-1-1 because they didn’t know what to do without power and water everywhere, however since it was a non-emergency, they decided to leave the home and wait out the storm while bracing for the aftermath and damage that will be left behind.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott briefing the state on Wednesday afternoon as more than 3 million homes are in the dark from the brutal cold crippling the state’s power grid. Gov. Abbott unable to say when the lights are coming back on.

“Every source of power the state of Texas has has been compromised,” Abbott said.

In Fort Worth, another El Pasoan, Ana Quevedo, said she had to leave her apartment as well as the power went out.

“I actually couldn’t even leave because my garage is electric and then when I finally left, I couldn’t go back into the floor because the locks are electric so I couldn’t get back into my apartment,” Quevedo said.

In Fort Worth, they are advised to boil water before drinking it because of outages at the city’s water treatment plant. Quevedo said prior to the storm, she saw people at grocery stores stocking up on supplies, but said she thought it was just something that would quickly come and go.

“I thought oh that’s just another toilet paper thing like back in March you know, I’m not even going to panic. I wish I had panicked and bought water or something,” Quevedo said.

Others shared how people are flocking to hotels to stay warm and have some power, however, they worry supplies will run out fast.

Governor Abbott said most of the state isn’t even expecting above-freezing temperatures until Saturday.