El Pasoans invited to Ponder Park to place orange ribbons in memory of Aug. 3 victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, El Pasoans are invited to visit Ponder Park on Monday, August 3 to place a commemorative orange ribbon in remembrance of those deeply impacted by the tragedy.

The event is listed as beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m.

Organizers are asking people to be respectful of the time and social distancing when visiting the Memorial. Face coverings will also be required for visitors.

People can also take part at home by placing an orange ribbon on the front door of their house.

Organizers said people can also upload pictures on social media using the hashtag, #elpasostrong, in honor of those impacted.