El Pasoans honor flag in Red, White, and Blue parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of El Pasoans say they want to bring Americans closer together.

Saturday, dozens of drivers participated in a “Red White and Blue” parade down Montana Avenue. Drivers honked along the parade route for about half an honor.

The organizer of the parade said Americans need to unite as one.

“We’re having a lot of people come together from different political beliefs, different backgrounds, different races, and we’re all coming together united in peace to celebrate the flag,” said organizer Charlie Uro.

Uro also said that the parade was meant to celebrate our country and freedom.