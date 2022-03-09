EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some El Pasoans are crossing to Ciudad Juarez to fill up their tanks with gasoline, as prices are on the rise here in the U.S.

“The gas is over the clouds, it’s almost five dollars a gallon, we already came out here and put gas in Juarez because in El Paso it is overly expensive,” El Pasoan Rene Gaucin said in Spanish after filling up his car in Juarez.

The price for gas in El Paso is over $4 a gallon and in Juarez on Wednesday in Juarez a liter of regular gas cost over 16 pesos, which is around $3 a gallon depending on the fluctuation of the peso.

“I’m starting to think I should go to Juarez and fill it up because it’s crazy,” said El Pasoan Anai Santarriaga who crosses regularly to Juarez. She says until now she never considered filling up her gas tank in Mexico.

“It’s better to fill up here (Juarez) then wasting more money over there you know,” said El Pasoan Oscar Diaz.

A Gasoline Vendor in Juarez says he has been seeing a lot of people from El Paso waiting in line to get gas.

“We’ve had a few days where everything was noticeable. The people come really early, they are here at six in the morning. The first cars that come in are Americans, they wait for a while and the first thing they ask is how much is the gas and then they make the comment that it is so much more expensive over there (El Paso) ” said Victor Chavez a Juarez Gasoline Vendor.

Fernando Carbajal the President of a gasoline vendor in Juarez saying there is a big difference in price from El Paso to Juarez, but Juarez gas does come from the United States.

“It is very feasible that people are passing to get gas from the Ciudad Juarez because there’s such a big difference. But also don’t rule out because we also consume product from the United States everything that we consume in Juarez is from the U.S.,” said Fernando Carbajal the President of Gasoline Vendor in Juarez said in Spanish.

