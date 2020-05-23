El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to distribute meals Saturday morning

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has announced that it will distribute meals Saturday, May 23.

The food distribution will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be held at the Westside Community Church that’s located at 201 E. Sunset Rd.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic it has distributed 263,043 boxes. The organization also mentioned that it has continued to see an increase in the need for assistance.

As always, the organization said it could use help from the public, especially now during the pandemic. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said people can always donate by heading to their website. Organizers said that for every $1 donation, they can provide 7 meals and $20 could help 140 meals for children and the elderly.

People who’d like to help out in other ways can donate their time. The non-profit said volunteers can help sort and package food, gardening, or by educating the community.

