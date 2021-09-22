El Pasoans Fighting Hunger receives donations from Kraft Heinz Company as food scarcity persists across Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Kraft Heinz Company announced on Wednesday it will donate more than 5 million meals to help families facing food scarcity across the country that includes El Paso.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is the recipient of more than 138,000 meals donated by the global food and beverage company through partnerships with Feeding America.

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Kraft Heinz Company is using excess inventory to feed families in need.

“With September being Hunger Action Month, this effort emphasized our continued commitment to eradicating global hunger through both our ESG strategy and our work with Feeding America,” said Rashida La Lande, Global General Counsel and Head of ESG and Government Affairs for The Kraft Heinz Company. “Whether through product donations or volunteerism, our goal is to support the communities where our consumers and employees live, work and thrive.”

A new report by Commodity.com examined recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau finds that 10.4 percent of adults in the country are facing food scarcity.

In Texas, 13 percent of adults report living in households where there is sometimes — or often — not enough food to eat. The study report determined that Texas has the third highest rate of residents facing food scarcity in the U.S.

Food scarcity has serious physical and mental health implications that extend beyond meeting nutritional needs.

The Census Bureau reports that nearly 40 percent of people who reported they sometimes or often did not have enough to eat also reported feeling nervous, anxious, or on edge nearly every day.

Moreover, 35 percent of people facing food scarcity report feeling unable to stop or control worrying nearly every day.

The Kraft Heinz Company is also working to alleviate some of the challenges incurred by the pandemic that are negatively impacting the foodservice industry.

“Our foodservice business has also seen changes in demand brought on by the pandemic, which can result in an excess of food supply,” said Peter Hall, President of Away from Home for The Kraft Heinz Company. “To avoid food waste, our team quickly pivoted to reallocate this product to local communities within the Feeding America food bank network.”

