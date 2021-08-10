El Pasoans Fighting Hunger receives $25,000 check from El Paso Health

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Health, the only local managed care organization in the region, is pleased to announce its ongoing support of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) food bank.

At a small ceremony, El Paso Health CEO Frank Dominguez presented a $25,000 check to EPFH.

“We are very proud of partnership with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger. Our common goal is to support the health and well-being of the region. Providing access to food is a huge part of healthcare and we are so proud of the monthly community food drive events we get to share with Susan and her organization,” said Frank Dominguez, Chief Executive Officer at El Paso Health.

