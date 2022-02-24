EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and the American Red Cross will be hosting a Blood Drive on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM at 9541 Plaza Circle, El Paso, TX, 79927.

Appointments are needed. $10 Amazon e-gift card will be offered to individuals who make an appointment, while supplies last.

Drive Details:

Site: El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

Address: 9541 Plaza Circle, El Paso, TX, 79927

Room Name: Inside

Date: Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

The American Red Cross says they’re facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community.

