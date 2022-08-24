EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank made the difficult decision to close its food FARMacy, a section of the food bank that was dedicated to its seniors.

The once fully stocked shelves are now left bare citing lack of workers and financial resources as part of the reason for the closure.

A Food FARMacy is a program within the food bank that focuses on El Paso seniors or those who have food related illnesses like heart disease or diabetes. Since those who do have those types of illnesses need to be on a stricter diet the FARMacy would provide those special items like vegan butter, vitamin water and other special food items that are low sugar and salt for their clients.

Now with the closure, the food bank is unable to provide them.

“And for many of our clients what that means is they go to their grocery store and realize very quickly they cannot afford healthier foods and as long as they cannot maintain their diets they will never be able to improve their health.”- Susan Goodell, CEO El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

According to Goodell, this was a very heartbreaking decision to close down the FARMacy, however because of lack of resources, they had to shut its doors



“We have been seeing the number of volunteers really dwindling since the pandemic began and at the same time we’ve lost other financial resources and it just became too much to manage all of this at the same time.”



Goodell is hopeful however that within the next few months the food bank will be able to reopen the FARMacy by reaching out to their supporters for the funding so that they can again help those who are in need.



“Were going to utilize this time to build financial resources and to rebuild the volunteer base in hopes of reopening the food FARMacy as an actual food FARMacy.”

