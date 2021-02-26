El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank asks residents to update info

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is asking residents who pick up food boxes to update their household information.

Updating household information will help speed up the wait times at food distribution locations, according to EPFH.

The food bank is a nonprofit organization that offers food distribution to those in need of assistance.

The organization partners with more than 130 organizations in the area to provide assistance through pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

To update your information, call (915) 298-0353 or visit El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank – …because no one should go hungry.