El Pasoans Fighting Hunger announce August pet food distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Pet food distributions across the Borderland will take place several times throughout August.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank received several shipments of dry pet food for dogs and cats, as well as a donation from PetSmart Charities to help families with pets facing food insecurity and financial challenges.

“Across the Borderland pet owners are very grateful to know that the food bank and other mobile pantry sites are distributing pet food along with food for their families. Having pet food for their pets is an added bonus to our clients who come to get food assistance. It helps keep people and pets together and so many are benefitting from this program, especially during these hard times, that for so many have gotten difficult to manage.” said Kathy Cox, Chief Development Officer at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

PetSmart Charities made a $10 million donation to Feeding America earlier this year to support pets and their families in 2021. The donation will give Feeding America partners — including El Pasoans Fighting Hunger — the opportunity to offer pet food to families impacted by job loss and financial struggles, as well access to traditional food pantry staples.

“Food insecurity is at an all-time high for families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and historically we’ve seen many stories about pet parents in need who sacrifice to feed their pets before they feed themselves,” said Aimee Gilbreath, President at PetSmart Charities. “We are proud to make this commitment to provide much-needed pet food to families across the U.S., ultimately helping keep pets and people together during this challenging time.”

Pet food distribution this month is as follows:

August 4: St. Luke Catholic Church (930 E. Redd Rd.) from 8:30 am until it’s gone

August 12: El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (9541 Plaza Circle) from 10 am until it’s gone

August 14: Fabens Road and Bridge Warehouse (1331 Fabens Dr.) from 8 am until it’s gone

August 23: Kelly Center for Hunger Relief (915 Florence St.) from noon until it’s gone

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.