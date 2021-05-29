El Pasoans enjoying water activities at city’s spray parks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso offers 11 different spray parks all around town that are free for anyone to use.

Many El Pasoans are finding ways to cool down as the temperatures start reaching 100 degrees.

At Westside Community Park, one El Paso mom and a first-time splash pad visitor was surprised of the city’s water amenities.

“I like it. I think I’m gonna have to bring her every day now,” said Suzanne Goned.

At Pavo Real Enhanced Park in the Lower Valley, you can find refreshment for yourself but for your furry companions too, as this location has two separate spray parks for humans and dogs.

Some El Pasoans are opting for the city’s spray parks as they also offer relief for their wallets.

“We were kind of looking for free places where kids can have fun,” said Kristalyn Clayborne, who was at the Braden Aboud Memorial Park with her family. “We’re kind of on a budget and we have a lot of kids.”

Simon Barrientos, a dad that came to the park with his daughter, explained he still doesn’t feel comfortable going to the pool, so the spray parks offer a good alternative.

Here is a list of all El Paso’s spray parks:

San Jacinto Plaza Splash Pad: 114 W Mills Ave

Sue Young Park: 9730 Diana Drive

Hidden Valley Spray Park: 200 Coconut Tree

Grandview Spray Park: 3100 Jefferson



Pavo Real Enhanced Spray Park: 9301 Alameda (dog splash pad as well)



Westside Community Park: 7400 High Ridge

Marty Robbins: 11600 Vista Del Sol

Braden Aboud Memorial Park: 4325 River Bend

Salvador Rivas Jr. Park: 12480 Pebble Hills

El Paso Zoo Hunt Family Desert Springs Splash Pad: 4001 E Paisano Dr. (opened same time as El Paso Zoo)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.