El Pasoans encouraged to give flood feedback

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Organizations across West Texas are asking for flooding feedback from residents.

The Upper Rio Grande Regional Flood Planning Group (URGRFPG) is asking residents to report flooding incidents at homes and businesses.

The organization is being sponsored by the Rio Grande Council of Governments to ensure residents of West Texas are represented when it comes to the state’s prioritization of flood control projects.

The ongoing Upper Rio Grande Flood Plan is working to identify and evaluate projects that will mitigate flooding for people, property, and businesses.

“The URGRFPG brings together technical experts from across the state and across the region to help leaders strategically plan investments in flood control infrastructure,” said URGRFPG Chairman Omar L. Martinez of the El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1. “Since the planning area is larger than the state of Indiana, public input from across the region is critically important to ensure local issues from El Paso to Sonora and from Presidio to Kermit are addressed.”

Residents who participate in the planning process are able to help ensure that flood mitigation projects, strategies, and priorities are represented in the Upper Rio Grande Regional Flood Plan and ultimately the 2023 State Flood Plan.

Only projects listed in the 2023 State Flood Plan will be eligible for funding through the Texas Water Development Board’s Flood Infrastructure Fund.

Residents are encouraged to:

Attend Regional Planning Group meetings and subcommittee meetings that take place in-person and online; click here for more

Complete this online survey to give feedback for your community, or for flooding impacts on homes or businesses; the survey is available in Spanish here

Review the online data collector and submit observations for flood-prone areas

Attend one of three open-house public meetings that will be held in El Paso, Presidio, and Pecos; scheduling will be announced here

For more information on local flooding events, click here; for our complete coverage on the Texas Water Development Board, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.