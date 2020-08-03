El Pasoans encouraged to fight hate with act of kindness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has proclaimed, Monday, August 3 as, “Act of Kindness Day” to overcome hate and to remember the victims of the 2019 mass shooting at the El Paso Walmart store.

To participate, people are being asked to take time out of their day to act out a kind gesture for another person.

The El Paso community is also being asked to encourage others to show acts of kindness and then post photos on social media using the hashtag, #loveforelpaso.

Those taking part in the Act of Kindness Day are being asked to wear white.