El Pasoans celebrate Three Kings Day with traditional Rosca de Reyes

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Many El Paso families are getting ready to celebrate Dia de Los Reyes Magos, known as Three Kings Day, or the Ephinany, with the traditional Rosca de Reyes, or king cake.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some stores are selling smaller roscas in support of social distancing and keeping gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

Food City, a local grocery store, said it offered smaller roscas this year, and they quickly sold out.

“We made a last-minute decision yesterday to start baking the smaller ones and they did very well,” said Food City Supermarket Analyst Melissa Santos. “We sold out of all the small ones.”

Rosca de Reyes freshly baked and made from scratch. Photo credit: Food City Supermarkets

Traditionally, this event calls for big gatherings, where attendees eagerly await a slice of the sweet bread, shaped like a crown and decorated with icing, sprinkles and candied fruit.

The bread includes one small plastic baby Jesus baked inside. Whoever gets the slice of cake with the baby inside will have to throw a party on Feb. 2, also called Dia de la Candelaria (or Candlemas).

In comparison to last year, Santos said that sales were steady, with about the same amount of people coming out to buy this traditional bread. The only difference was the size of the cakes.

“With how things are going right now with the pandemic, a household is not likely to go through a whole rosca,” said Santos. “But people still want to celebrate and continue the tradition.”

Latest Headlines