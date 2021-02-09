El Pasoans call for the community to help senior citizens register for the COVID-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– As thousands of people attempt to register their loved ones for a COVID-19 vaccine, many are frustrated as they are unable to get them an appointment, especially those who are 75 and older.

University Medical Center held a ‘Super Senior’ registration event Tuesday morning, opening a special hotline number and their online registration site at 9 a.m. sharp. UMC said those were exhausted in just five minutes.

UMC was pushing to make sure some of the most vulnerable in the community can receive a vaccine. A spokesperson for the hospital told KTSM by opening the phone line, it is easier for seniors to access rather than navigate their website.

However, some people told KTSM they feel the community needs to come together to help senior citizens who may not have loved ones and relatives to help them register.

Denise Baca, an El Paso woman, said she successfully registered one person Tuesday morning during UMC’s registration event. She said she has a list of seniors she tries to register whenever the hospital opens up the site.

She said she applauded UMC’s effort and praised the amount of shots they have administered so far.

“I can completely understand that they are at the frontlines of this for our city but that doesn’t take away from the fact that the system is just not working for the elderly that we need to get a vaccine,” Baca said.

Baca said her daughters have been helping her register senior citizens. Baca said her mother frequents a senior citizen center and has been asking others if they would like them to help them register.

“So really what we do is we have a small list and because this is something for tech-savvy people the way it’s set up we have found that they are more successful at getting their appointment when it’s young people than when its older generations trying to navigate a system, especially when they only have minutes,” Baca said.

Baca said she was able to get six people registered so far.

“The list keeps growing,” Baca said. “As we’ve been getting people in, they tell other people and they reach out and we kind of help set them up where at least we can give them a fighting chance to get their name in there,” Baca said.

Another El Pasoan, Corina Huerta-Coronado tried registering her 89-year-old mother on Tuesday, however, she was unsuccessful. She said her family is helping register other seniors to get them in.

She said this is time for the community to come together and think of the most vulnerable first.

The City of El Paso also updated its efforts in putting senior citizens to the top of its now 200,000 and counting waiting list by allocating 20% of weekly vaccines and calling those 75 and older to register them.

City officials said they would go door-to-door to get older residents who don’t have access to computers signed up for a vaccine.