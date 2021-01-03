El Pasoans begin to receive stimulus checks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Millions of Americans are eagerly waiting for their $600 stimulus check. Meanwhile, some El Pasoans have already received theirs.

The IRS said it had started distributing the second stimulus check last Tuesday. Here in El Paso, KTSM spoke with a couple that said they waited months the first time around but have already received the $600 via direct deposit.

One El Pasoan said she was laid off from work, so any little bit helps.

“Bills. I had taken out loans — being without work, it was very hard, so I had personal loans I had to get set up, and that check did help pay those loans off,” said Stephanie Campos.

If you don’t have direct deposit, paper checks started being mailed out on December 30th.