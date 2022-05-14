EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Pasoans gathered Saturday in Downtown to attend a nationwide “Bans off our Bodies” protest.

The group rallied against the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, marching down the streets to ensure their voices were heard.

Victoria Najera saying she thinks it’s important to protest what matters to them.

“I think we’re all just here to fight for our rights. and as women and men we should all be speaking up for our bodies and no one else should have any control over us,” Najera said.

Many organizations came together with community members for the protest as so many were involved in organizing the rally.

Natasha Acevedo, who is with ‘Deeds not Words,’ shares they are not only there for themselves… but for everyone.

“So we’re proud to stand with El Paso, we’re proud to stand with the rest of Texas. we’re proud to stand with our nation to support abortion rights and support their constitutional rights,” Acevedo said.

Many demonstrators also said they are hoping to energize and inspire others to voice their opinions.

The march and protest in El Paso echoed scores of others around the country. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on Roe vs. Wade in June or July.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store