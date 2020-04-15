El Pasoans are producing more residential trash by staying home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As more El Pasoans are home for work and school, it means they’re also producing more trash.

El Paso’s Environmental Services Department says they typically see the amount of trash go up during typical Spring Break weeks when more people are at home, and many of them are doing ‘spring cleaning.’ ESD anticipates the amount of trash being wheeled to the curb each week will begin to subside as people run out of things to clean in their homes.

If you do happen to run out of space in your gray trash bin, the five CCS sites are open for residents to drop off excess waste. They also offer an on-call collection at the curb starting at $35 and up, depending on the amount of trash you need to be hauled away.

As for the recent decision to move recycling pick-up to alternating weeks, the ESD says they have no plans to revert to weekly service anytime soon. They say their data shows less than 49-percent of homes in El Paso placed their recycling bins at the curb each week, and most of those were less than half full. Those statistics helped drive the decision to move residents to every other week service for recycling.

El Pasoans are also producing more medical waste in the forms of face masks and gloves. ESD is reminding residents that all trash must be bagged. Nothing can be loose, and this includes gloves and masks.