El Pasoans are enjoying the nostalgic feel of drive-in movies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With Movies on the Fly, El Pasoans are able to experience the joy of attending movies — pandemic style.

Movies on the Fly, put on by El Paso Live, is a series of drive-in movies projected on a hangar near the airport. The series features classics and family movies, allowing viewers to enjoy movies from the safety of their car.

The events are held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Hangar 7 Studios until Aug. 30.

“We wanted to give people a place to go and enjoy entertainment for the first time in a while,” said Lauren Falco, marketing coordinator for El Paso Live, explaining that they put a lot of thought into safety.

She added the organizers considered concession stands, but decided to decrease contact between visitors as much as possible. Attendees are encouraged to take their own snacks and drinks instead.

Some visitors reminisced on the “good old times,” when drive-in movies were a favorite form of entertainment.

“My favorite thing was the concession stands, it would be all crowded and you could see all your friends there,” remembered Michael Chavez, who attended a showing of Ghostbusters with his wife and two children last weekend.

Even though the visitors have to wear masks and social distance, most of them said events like these made them feel as life was back to normal.

“It’s a bonding agent for our community,” said Jose Rodriguez, adding that he was happy to enjoy this experience with his loved ones.

Tickets for shows are $25 dollars per vehicle.

Falco says you can bring as many people, as you want as long as they fit safely in your car.