El Pasoans and visitors boost hotel business for Neon Desert

Less than 24 hours until the Neon Desert Music Festival and music lovers from out of town are booking rooms at local hotels.
It’s almost that time where many are getting ready to check in and prep for Neon Desert in downtown El Paso.
“We do see that a lot of people come in from out of town for this festival, as well as for other ones,” Gabriel Ayub, president of the El Paso Hotel and Lodging Association said, “Also there are locals that tend to rent rooms out because they don’t want to have to drive back to different parts of the city where they live and just kind of keep it in the same area where they’re going to be at, so they want to keep it responsible.”
The El Paso Hotel and Lodging Association told KTSM the music festival brings in good money for the industry and for the city.
Many hotels actually rely on big attractions like these to see a spike in business.