El Pasoan wins lottery scratch-off game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One lucky El Pasoan will get $1,000 a week for the next 20 years, according to Texas Lottery officials.

The winner claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1,000 per week for 20 years (not to exceed $1,040,000) in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Weekly Grand.

The ticket was purchased at the Walmart Neighborhood Market #4415, located at 8115 N. Loop Drive, in the Lower Valley.

The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, opted for the weekly payment option.

In January, an El Pasoan won $1 million in the Powerball drawing. It is unclear if that winner stepped forward to claim the money.