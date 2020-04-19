El Pasoan urges motorists to watch for motorcycles after friend was killed in crash

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local motorcyclist is reminding drivers in the Borderland to be mindful of those riding motorcycles on the road — this coming on the heels of his friend’s death in a tragic crash last week.

Last Wednesday, John Emmett Keaney was riding his motorcycle when he crashed into a truck near George Dieter and Edgemere. Investigators say the woman driving the truck failed to yield the right of way to Keaney while making a turn at the intersection. One of Keaney’s close friends, Rudolph Maio, is reminding drivers to keep watch for those riding motorcycles.

“Just coming down the road and making a quick left-hand turn without looking where you’re going, that’s going to cause nothing but problems. If he had been driving a big truck, then that accident would’ve been a lot different. He would’ve probably survived that, but he was riding a motorcycle,” Maio said.

Police say Keaney was not wearing a helmet during the crash. Maio says a memorial service for Keaney will most likely be held once the pandemic passes.

