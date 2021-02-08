El Paso native talks Super Bowl halftime performance experience

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For one El Paso native, the Super Bowl wasn’t about which team would eventually win or lose, but rather what he was to do at halftime with his dancing shoes.

“There was so much energy built up, there was so much energy inside,” said Donovan Gibbs, a professional dancer from El Paso, “that I felt like I wanted to explode.”

Gibbs performed alongside The Weeknd at halftime for a medley of the artist’s most popular songs.

From the Sun Bowl to the Super Bowl, Gibbs spoke with KTSM 9 News about his passion for dance and where it’s taken him.

Gibbs started dancing at 12 years old and decided to follow in his parents’ (pointed) footsteps. Kristina and Gerard Gibbs founded Desert Eagle Productions Dance Studio in 2003, where Donovan trained and performed at local events like the Sun Bowl.

In 2014, Gibbs moved to Los Angeles to pursue dance professionally and appeared on So You Think You Can Dance?, performed at awards shows and danced in music videos.

Despite a lifetime of personal and professional preparation, can anything ever prepare an artist for such a big performance?

For Gibbs, it was a full-body and out-of-this-world experience in artistic expression.

“From your toes, all the way up to your head,” said Gibbs, “hearing the crowd sing along, the lights, the fog, the fireworks, the pyro. It was truly — truly — incredible to be part of something so iconic,” he said.

Preparations for the performance were digital because of the pandemic, with only one four-hour virtual rehearsal being held before headed to Florida.

Gibbs said the performers rehearsed Monday through Thursday of last week, with a final rehearsal on Saturday before the Big Game.

The performance was choreographed by Charm La’Donna, who has choreographed for artists that include Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Kendrick Lamar.

“She did an incredible and amazing job handling all the dancers,” said Gibbs. “Being able to coordinate under the pressure of only one week was a little stressful, but it was a great time.”

Gibbs said he hopes his success motivates others to pursue their dreams.

“It is so possible,” he said. “You just have to live it, you’ve got to sleep it, you’ve got to eat it.”