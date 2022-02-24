EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park Thursday announced Lawrence Acosta as its new executive chef.

Facility officials say that with over a decade of culinary experience, Acosta continues to elevate and build The Plaza’s already distinguished culinary reputation and is responsible for concepting and executing menus at

The Plaza’s signature food and beverage outlets. He is also responsible for managing in-room dining and catering for meetings and groups, bringing a sense of five-star elevation and imagination to the food and beverage experience.

Authentic, destination-focused experiences are what sets Independent Collection properties

apart from the rest, and welcoming someone with the passion and talent, like Chef Lawrence,

allows us to elevate The Plaza’s guest experience even further. Culinary programming plays a prominent role in The Plaza’s story, and we’re pleased to have brought Chef Lawrence on to build upon the property’s

outstanding food and beverage experience. Adrian Gonzalez, GM, The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park

An El Paso native, Acosta spent his teen years in the kitchen with his grandmother, which sparked his passion for culinary arts. He received his culinary education from the local Riverside Culinary Program and The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. He followed his heart back to his hometown to begin his professional career.

Acosta has spent time at the San Antonio property Omni La Mansión del Rio and in some of El Paso’s most storied kitchens, including Tom’s Folk Cafe, Dark Horse Tavern, Palomino Tavern, and most recently, the El Paso Country Club. He also worked to elevate and inspire his kitchen teams and ensured efficient operational processes in each of his kitchens.

At The Plaza, Acosta is responsible for menu development and dining experiences at Ámbar Restaurante, the signature open-kitchen concept known for blending traditional Mexican flavors and traditions with modern technique and presentation; as well as La Perla, the contemporary rooftop lounge offering a collection of seafood-forward dishes and other innovative share plates. He finds inspiration in exploring and expanding on what he calls the “El Paso flare,” offering a personal interpretation of modern Mexican cuisine and plans to build on Ámbar’s masa and mole programs by experimenting with new variations.



I cook for my grandmother’s heart. Coming from a large Mexican family, food is at the center of everything we do and has always been my favorite way to bring people together. The El Paso community is much like a large family, and every dish we serve tells the stories of past, present, and future. Lawrence Acosta, Executive Chef, The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park

Outside of the kitchen, Acosta enjoys spending time with friends and family. In addition, he

volunteers for the El Paso Fighting Hunger Foundation and judges for local high school cooking

competitions.

Since college, he has been powerlifting and was once named an iCollegiate National Champion.

