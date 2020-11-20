El Pasoan sacrifices years of Thanksgiving tradition to keep his family safe

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Joshua Marin and his family decided to cancel their Thanksgiving gathering to keep each other safe this year.

El Paso has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases just weeks after several holidays this year, so Marin’s family knew it would be the best to celebrate separately.

“There’s 25 to 30 of us, we’re a really close family. We’re used to getting together every Sunday,” said Marin, explaining how he hasn’t seen his family for seven months and now he will not see them for any of the upcoming holidays.

His family usually has a large gathering at the annual El Paso Thanksgiving Parade. They bring bleachers, he said, and later they have dinner at his grandparents’ house.

He said the hardest part for him is not being able to hug his grandmother.

“It breaks my heart every time I can’t give her a hug, even though I haven’t given her a hug in seven, eight months, it would break my heart more if she wasn’t here,” said Marin.

His family made the decision to stay apart on one of their Zoom meetings. Marin said they didn’t even have to discuss it, it was the only logical solution for them.

“We believe in believing science, we believe in believing doctors and when we found out how dangerous this was, especially for my grandparents, we decided that that was it,” concluded Marin.

Marin is disappointed in how people have been acting during this pandemic and hopes that his family will be a good example to follow.

“There’s a mentality that ‘no one is going to tell me what to do’ and that ‘I can’t see my family’. That’s not what they’re telling you,” said Marin. “No one’s going to arrest you for going to see your grandma, but you can kill her and that seems worse to me than having someone tell you or ask you nicely to stay at home.”

He hopes that El Pasoans will cancel their plans this year to help protect others, so that next year everyone can be back together.

