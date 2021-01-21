El Pasoan running for mayor of New York City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Pasoan is reflecting on his life in the Borderland, while hoping to change New York City.

Carlos Menchaca, an El Pasoan who serves on the New York City Council, is in the race to unseat Mayor Bill De Blasio.

“I’m running for mayor here in New York to represent working families,” Menchaca told KTSM 9 News. “Immigrants and essential workers who have paid a massive price with their lives and risks that they took with this pandemic. Those voices are what I think needs to be at the front of what our government is doing.”

The El Paso native represents a large and primarily Latino district in Brooklyn and is the first Mexican-American elected official in the state of New York, as well as Brooklyn’s first openly gay elected official.

Menchaca’s run in the Democratic primary was announced in October.

The progressive candidate grew up in public housing in El Paso and Menchaca says he remembers going with his mother to clean libraries in the early morning hours before going to school.

“Growing up in El Paso was something that has shaped how I see the world,” he said. “I grew up in a family of seven. My mom was a single mom raising all of us — it was not easy. She had a third-grade education, but one of the strongest women that I know in my family, and has really shaped not only how I think about giving to (not) just my family, but to our neighbors.”

Menchaca has made a name for himself as a council member, using his Borderland experiences to build a better city through policy work. While on the city council in New York, Menchaca authored more than 80 pieces of legislation and co-sponsored 625 legislative items.

“As a gay child of immigrants, I know the effects of discrimination all too well,” he said.

Menchaca serves as Chair of the Committee on Immigration, where he spearheaded discussions to fund the most robust public defender program for undocumented immigrants.

“I am so proud of the work that we have done here in New York and it’s all connected to where I grew up,” he said.

Menchaca credits his mother with not only instilling a sense of responsibility in him and his siblings, but also a love of the culture of his community.

“I remember growing up in the Kennedy Apartments before they tore them down and it wasn’t easy. We only spoke Spanish at home and she took me to Head Start so I could learn English and said I needed an education,” said Menchaca. “And that’s what I hear families talking about here in New York.”

Menchaca has high hopes for the future of the country and hopes other El Pasoans will be encouraged to join the ranks of locals leading outside the Borderland.

“I want to speak directly to young people who might be thinking they want to run for office in El Paso, or leave El Paso, or whatever,” he said. “We need more El Paso hearts in public office. We need more of that spirit to change government, to change it for the better.”