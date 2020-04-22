El Pasoan Rick Francis on Texas Gov. Abbott’s Task Force

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Texas moves forward with opening the economy Gov. Greg Abbott has put together a special task force to get guidance on the safest ways to move forward.

The only El Pasoan on that task force is Rick Francis, chairman of the board for Weststar Bank.

“The safety of our citizens is of the utmost importance, with that said we also understand that Texas needs to go back to work. Our local community depends on it, on people being able to earn a living,” said Francis.

El Paso small businesses are what keep our economy thriving and many people are more worried about the economy than the virus, Francis claimed.

According to Francis, he has spoken to our mayor, county judge, business owners and medical professionals to gain perspective on where El Paso is and how they can balance the communities safety while reopening the economy.

“I hope we strike a balance that will again protect the lives of our citizens and at the same time using safe measures such as social distancing, face masks, and the things that are necessary to ensure that as we open up our economy it will be as safe as possible,” said Francis.