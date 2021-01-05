El Pasoan named deputy cabinet secretary to Biden-Harris administration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have appointed El Pasoan Cristóbal J. Alex to serve as deputy cabinet secretary.

Alex, a former civil rights attorney and president of the Latino Victory Project, was named to the Office of the Cabinet Secretary along with three other appointees on Tuesday.

“Working for President-elect Joe Biden on the campaign was the honor of a lifetime,” Alex tweeted. “My immigrant father couldn’t make it to election day but I know he is watching and proud of our country and his son.”

Working for President-Elect @JoeBiden on the campaign was the honor of a lifetime. I’m humbled by this appointment. My immigrant father couldn’t make it to Election Day, but I know he is watching and proud of our country and his son. pic.twitter.com/dXLORMkalv — Cristóbal Alex (@CristobalJAlex) January 5, 2021

Evan Ryan, who helped launch and lead Axios, was appointed as cabinet secretary along with Alex. Also, Emmy Ruiz and Erin Wilson were appointed as directors of Political Strategy and Outreach.

In a statement, Biden said the appointed members of his cabinet will help him address the diverse needs of the country as he assumes office.

““Our nation is facing urgent challenges, and we are building a team that will be ready to tackle them on day one. In addition to working with organizations and communities, these accomplished public servants sit at the forefront of collaboration across the administration,” Biden said. “They will lead initiatives ranging from developing policies and processes, to ensuring our cyber security needs are met with a whole of government response.”