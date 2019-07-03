El Pasoan killed in West Texas train crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was killed in Barstow, Texas Monday evening when he drove onto railroad tracks as a train was passing.

Keegan Karim Henderson, 35, of El Paso, was driving a Ford F-550 Pickup on County Road 135 in Barstow, east of Pecos. Texas Department of Public Safety investigators says Henderson failed to yield the right of way to the eastbound train around 6 p.m. Monday.

The crossing was controlled by warning and traffic control signs but did not have lights or control arms.