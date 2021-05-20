El Pasoan killed in crash on I-10 near Deming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 33-year-old El Paso man died in a crash involving four tractor-trailer trucks on Wednesday at an Interstate 10 rest stop between Deming, N.M., and Lordsburg, N.M.

The New Mexico State Police Department said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in the death of Steven Carpenter.

An initial investigation suggests that Carpenter was driving a 2018 international tractor-trailer truck east on I-10. Carpenter collided into the back of a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was taking the exit to the rest stop.

Carpenter continued and passed the Freightliner, then collided into the rear of a second tractor-trailer parked along the rest stop’s entrance lane, causing the parked truck to collide into a third tractor-trailer truck.

Carpenter sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead on site by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The drivers of the first and second tractor-trailer trucks sustained minor injuries and the driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

NMSP says alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts are believed to have been properly worn. The crash continues to be investigated.

