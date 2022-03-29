EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man remains behind bars in Dona Ana County, nearly a week after a wild chase and confrontation with numerous New Mexico law enforcement agencies.

27-year-old Jeffrey Gatzke was ordered to be held without Bond in the Third District Court of Doña Ana County.

District Court Judge Douglas Driggers found Gatzke to be Dangerous, and that no Release Conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the community.

Gatzke will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting trial.

According to officials, on March 22, a vehicle was stolen from a driveway in El Paso. The victim left his car running as he went into his residence momentarily, when he returned his 2008 white Kia Spectra had been stolen. He immediately reported it to the El Paso Police Department and his finance company.

The finance company then contacted the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority and reported that the tracker on the stolen vehicle located it at Walmart on 1550 South Valley Street in Las Cruces.

A Las Cruces Police officer on patrol, found the car and saw a man and two women throwing merchandise into the vehicle with the male driving away. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle and deployed a tracking device to the trunk of the vehicle.

Several police agencies pursued, the Kia did not stop, speeding through the Town of Mesilla on Highway 28, making several U turns, finally ending up eastbound on University Boulevard, running several red lights.

It was then that Doña Ana County Sheriff’s officers set up a tire deflation device to stop the car. Police say that, while attempting to avoid the device, Gatzke drove the stolen Kia into a curb and came to a stop.

Gatzke, then exited the vehicle, ran towards a residential neighborhood, where he was located by a LCPD K-9 officer, hiding under a vehicle in a parking lot.

Officials add that, while in custody at the Las Cruces Police Station, Gatzke viciously attacked two booking officers, both officers sustained abrasions and injuries, before he was subdued.

Gatzke is charged with Receiving or Transferring Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer (Arrest), Receiving Stolen Property (over $250), 2 Counts of Aggravated Battery (Great Bodily Harm).

