EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Texas Lottery recently announced that one lucky El Pasoan took home a MegaMillions prize of $1 million from a January drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the Northpark Valero, located at 9430 Dyer in Northeast El Paso. Lotto officials say the Sun City resident elected to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (3-16-25-44-55), but not the Mega Ball number (13), for a million dollar prize.

Almost 20 years ago, El Pasoan Martha L. Cuellar took home a $94 million win; another three Sun City residents became millionaires courtesy of the Texas Lotto in 2020.

For more information on the Texas Lotto, their games, and upcoming drawings or prizes, click here.

