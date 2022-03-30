EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan, longtime businessman and Sun City supporter Pat Goff died at his Scottsdale (AZ) home on March 16, 2022.

Born John Patrick “Pat” Goff, he was born in El Paso and graduated from Austin High School. Known as Pat, for decades he owned and operated Pat Goff’s TV and Appliance Store – later Goff’s TV and Appliance Warehouse.

Countless borderland residents bought their first TV’s or home appliances from Pat over the years. He was also a big supporter of schools and causes in the area, involved in many community organizations.

Below is his obituary, as published in the Arizona Republic.

Scottsdale – John Patrick Goff, known to everyone as Pat, passed away in his home in Scottsdale on Wednesday, March 16. Pat was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, where he graduated from Austin High School and played drums in a local band with his friends. Pat owned and operated Pat Goff’s Appliance and TV Warehouse in El Paso for many years while also dedicating time and effort to numerous projects and organizations for the betterment and beautification of the city he loved. He retired in 2008 and made his permanent home in Scottsdale, Arizona with his wife Nancy. Pat loved his family and enjoyed tailgating ASU football games with his famous trailer. He is survived by his wife Nancy, their children, Patricia Lynne Little, Nanci Robin Goff, Lisa Bentley, Kristan Hendricks, Michael Hendricks, John Goff Jr., and their spouses. He also leaves four grandchildren, Jackson Bentley, Sam Bentley, Kristofer Rivera, and Hannah Hendricks. Pat was immensely loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed by all, especially his wife of 39 wonderful years. He will be remembered as a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Posted online on March 29, 2022 The Arizona Republic

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.