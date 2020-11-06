El Pasoan becomes first Latina mayor of Oregon town

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Data from the Pew Research Center suggests the majority of Americans believe women are as capable of being effective leaders as men — and 2020 election results show that.

Ashley Sullivan, a native El Pasoan and Franklin High School graduate, was elected mayor of Enterprise, Ore., on Tuesday.

Sullivan is the first Latina mayor in the small town’s history and is looking forward to serving her community.

“It’s a very small town of 2,000 people, so it’s really a tiny town mayor position,” Sullivan told KTSM 9 News. “But it’s awesome!”

Sullivan says she will be working to improve quality of life for young families because there is not enough access to resources and recreation for young people in rural communities.

Women mayors are a rarity in America, with only 23 percent of U.S. cities with populations of 300,000 or more electing women to serve in a city’s highest office. Little data exists on cities with smaller populations.

Top reasons so few women are in mayoral seats, reports Pew Research Center, are the misbelief that women are not up to the task of governing and double standards women are expected to uphold.

Sullivan says that’s no reason to hold a woman back.

“If it feels right, go for it!,” she said. “I feel like, a lot of times, even just being a young woman can hold us back because of the beliefs that we can’t go there and do it like men, but we can.”

Sullivan served on the City Council in Enterprise before a brief return to El Paso a few years ago, and said she was asked to run once she and her family returned to Oregon.

“A couple people reached out and wanted me to go for it. So I took the call, and I did,” she said.

Despite running uncontested, the win is not without its own unique set of challenges. Sullivan will take office almost one year into the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and will work with county leaders to protect the 2,000 people who are now her responsibility.

Wallowa County, which houses Enterprise, has a population of about 7,000 and a current COVID-19 positivity rate of about 20 percent, Sullivan told KTSM.

“It is going to be a bit of a challenge,” said Sullivan. “It’s hard to get rural communities to comply because people think that we’re so far out here that it doesn’t affect us.”

To address COVID-19 safety measures and other issues, Sullivan will rely on what she calls a laidback leadership style that prioritizes action.

“I like a sense of urgency. If I feel that something is wrong or needs to be fixed, I’ll work to get that done,” she says. “I’m laidback, with a mission.”

