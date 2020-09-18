El Pasoan appointed to Governor’s Commission for Women

Cindy Conroy was appointed to the Governor’s Commission for Women.

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Pasoan is one of three women appointed to the Governor’s Commission for Women.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday appointed Cynthia Conroy, director of Community Outreach, community reinvestment act officer and aide to the Chairman of Weststar, to the commission for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

Prior to joining WestStar, she was the Executive Associate in the office of the Associate Dean of Research, and the Director of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center- El Paso.

She has more than 12 years of academic administration and grant management experience with the University of Texas at El Paso. There she served as the Program Manager of the Environmental Science and Engineering Ph.D. Program and as Principal Investigator various state and federal grants.

Conroy received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Political Science from The University of Texas at El Paso.

Abbott has charged the commission with developing a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the No. 1 state for women-owned businesses and to address the issue of human trafficking.

Abbott also appointed Sasha Crane of McAllen and Ashlee Kleinert of Dallas to the commission.