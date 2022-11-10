EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is inviting the community to celebrate Veterans Day which will include a salute to military veterans from Little Bit, L.B., the zoo’s 750-pound sea lion.

L.B. is currently the only U.S. Military Veteran animal in any zoo. The sea lion is a veteran who was honorably discharged from the United States Navy before arriving to El Paso. L.B. will be recognized for his service and will also honor veterans with a special salute. The Veterans Day ceremony will include several military veterans, the City’s Office of Military and Veteran Affairs, and the JROTC from Chapin High School.

The El Paso Zoo will also share L.B.’s story throughout the holiday weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13, during special programs where L.B.’s trainers will give him treats and show the audience his special salute.

Active-duty military, veterans, and retired military who present a valid ID will be able to receive free admission with the purchase of an additional paid guest (adult or child) Friday Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13.