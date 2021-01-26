El Paso Zoo’s meerkats create artwork for enrichment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Radar the meerkat is being called a modern Picasso.

According to the El Paso Del Norte American Association of Zoo Keepers, Radar — along with his brothers — love to get artsy.

The organization said the animals play with non-toxic, child-safe paint. It is aimed to provide an enrichment opportunity for the animals at the El Paso Zoo.

The organization says paintings are currently not available for sale and are often only available through fundraisers.

