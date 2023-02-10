EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ Asian elephant Savannah will be predicting the winner of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Feb. 11 at 12:30 p.m. at the El Paso Zoo.

Savannah will be casting her vote by picking one of the two helmet shaped piñatas placed in her exhibit by her keepers. Saturday’s prediction marks the 12th year of Savannah predicting the Super Bowl winner.

She has chosen correctly 8 out of 12 times. Last year, Savannah correctly predicted that the Los Angeles Rams would beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Enrichment activities like the Super Bowl predictions keep zoo animals stimulated mentally and physically,” said El Paso Zoo Animal Enrichment Coordinator, Carrie Trudeau.