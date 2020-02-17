El Paso Zoo Welcomes New Baby Przewalski’s Horse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Zoo is proud to announce the birth of a new baby Przewalski’s Horse.

“We are excited about the birth of our new p. horse and the fact that we are contributing to the conservation and survival of the species,” said El Paso Zoo Collections Supervisor Griselda Martinez in a release.

According to the release, this is the second filly born to the zoo’s adult Przewalski’s horses, Brianna and Vitalis. The first filly “Misha” was born in 2018 and has recently been transferred to a facility in Minnesota to acclimate to winter conditions before making another journey to the Orenburg Reserve located in the Preduralskaya Steppe in Russia.

“Currently, the P. horse family is doing well. They are under the close watch and care of the p. horse team. The filly is not available for public viewing just yet, because we need to make sure that she is bonding, nursing, and getting around well,” said Martinez in a release.

As part of the journey, four males and four females, including Misha, will be released into 16,500 hectares of prime horse habitat, a region with everything required to sustain and breed the Przewalski’s horse in the wild, a release said.

Zoo officials say that there, they will spend time at the Reintroduction Centre in acclimatization corrals, adapting to their new climatic conditions, under the close supervision of the Orenburg Reserve team. The Orenburg Reserve hopes to have 100-150 wild horses by the year 2030.

“This is an important moment in the history of the El Paso Zoo Team and the City of El Paso in our continuing conservation endeavors,” said El Paso Zoo Animal Curator John Kiseda in a release.