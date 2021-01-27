El Paso Zoo to reopen with limited hours, some curbside library services to resume

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo will reopen, albeit with limited hours, and some of the city’s libraries will resume curbside services, the City of El Paso announced on Wednesday.

“While the City continues our fight against COVID-19, we are also aware of the stress caused by the pandemic,” said Quality of Life Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome. “Quality of Life services such as the libraries and our Zoo are important to the well-being of our community, and we want to be responsive to providing care and service for our community.”

Starting Monday, curbside services at eight library branches will resume, allowing library customers to pick up materials via the service. These are the libraries and Bookmobiles that will offer the service:

Richard Burges

Irving Schwartz

Dorris Van Doren

Memorial Park (Bookmobile)

Clardy Fox (Bookmobile)

Sergio Troncoso (Bookmobile)

Armijo (Bookmobile)

Judge Marquez (Bookmobile)

Materials must be reserved ahead of time by visiting the library’s online catalog at elpasolibrary.org, by calling the specific location or by calling the Bookmobile at (915) 212-0600.

Borrowed materials may be returned at the following five library locations every Friday, starting Feb. 5:

Main

Richard Burges

Esperanza Moreno

Dorris Van Dorn Libraries

Armijo Library Bookmobile’s Friday stop

The libraries will quarantine materials for 96 hours (four days) and clean all materials before they are reshelved and available for checkout. In addition, any fines due to the library can be paid online. For more library information, visit elpasolibrary.org.

The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens will reopen with limited operating hours and limited services starting Feb. 10.

All current health and safety protocols will be followed, including required face coverings by visitors and zoo staff, proper hand hygiene and physical distancing requirements. In addition, signage and hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout zoo grounds.

Some indoor buildings will remain closed to the public. The African Star Train, the Hunt Family Endangered Species Carousel and the Copper Canyon Ropes Challenge course will also remain closed at this time. Keeper chats and interactive activities will not be offered until further notice.

Food and beverages will be available for sale along with limited indoor and outdoor seating. In addition, guests may bring their own food and drinks (glass items, alcoholic beverages and single-use straws are not allowed).

New Zoo Hours of Operation

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Closed Monday and Tuesday

For more information, visit the El Paso Zoo at elpasozoo.org