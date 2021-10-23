El Paso Zoo to host free drive-thru flu shots event

A vial of Fluzone seasonal flu vaccine sits on a counter in a CVS pharmacy MinuteClinic in Chicago on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2009. Drugstore operators are beginning their seasonal flu shot campaigns several weeks early this year, saying they expect greater demand for the vaccine in a year when the swine flu strain has dominated the news. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Department of Public Health and the Fire Department have partnered to offer flu vaccines via drive-thru to individuals 2 years and older at the El Paso Zoo.

The event will run from 12 pm to 6 pm, October 26.

The drive-thru event at the zoo is free of charge with no appointment or insurance needed.

The “Be PowerFlu” prevention campaign is meant to reduce the number of flu cases and prevent serious flu-related illness during the current COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said.

According to city officials, reducing the number of flu cases will also reduce the number of flu-related hospitalizations, which in turn will help keep hospital rooms available for those being treated for COVID-19 infections and other serious illnesses.

For more information about the flu vaccine, click here

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.