El Paso Zoo to host drive-thru flu shots

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo will be hosting drive-thru flu shots on Tuesday.
The City of El Paso Department of Public Health and Fire Department is partnering with the Zoo to offer free drive-thru flu vaccines to those 6 months and older.
The flu shots will be available at the Zoo from noon to 6 p.m.
No appointment or insurance is needed for the shots.
The City of El Paso launched its “Be PowerFlu” prevention campaign to reduce the number of flu cases and prevent serious related illness during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about the flu vaccine, visit bepowerflu.com.
