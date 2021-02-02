El Paso Zoo Society hosts The Birds and The Bees for Valentine’s day

Attendees are set to learn about the world of animal courtship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re looking for something unique this Valentine’s Day, you may want to join the El Paso Zoo Society for a unique educational experience about the love life of animals.

“The Birds and The Bees: Love Bites” is set for Valentine’s Day weekend with attendees learning about the world of animal courtship.

The program is a virtual fundraiser that also includes beer and chocolate.

Renee Neuert, executive director of the El Paso Zoological Society, said bees play a crucial role in our ecosystem and the food we eat, which includes beer. During the event, attendees will also learn what birds do in the name of love.

The El Paso Zoological Society said participants can enjoy the program whenever they want because it is a pre-recorded program. It will be available by code to everyone who buys a ticket.

The event can be seen from at 10 a.m. on Feb. 11 and midnight on Feb. 14.

Tickets are $65 for individuals, which include a 64 oz growler, two collectors pint glasses and a fill of beer. Video-only tickets are $25.

For more on “The Birds and The Bees: Love Bites,” visit the El Paso Zoo Society website.