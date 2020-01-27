El Paso Zoo reprises wildly popular ‘Quit Bugging Me’ event for Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s baaaack! The hugely popular event where scorned lovers can name cockroaches after their exes, who will then be fed to zoo animals will make a triumphant return this Valentine’s Day.

The El Paso Zoo started the ‘Quit Bugging Me’ event last year, which quickly became a national viral sensation, even landing a joke on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update.

This year, they will be including animals from all over the zoo such as meerkats, primates, birds, and small mammals who will get to partake in the cockroaches named after your ex.

The animals will be receiving the cockroaches over a 3-day anti-valentine’s day promotion starting February 14 to the 16.

The name submission form will be opening soon on the zoo’s website. All names must be submitted via the online forum, no names submitted by other methods will be accepted. All names submitted will be displayed anonymously and only first names will be displayed.

There is no fee to submit a name, but the El Paso Zoo says they always appreciate donations. All donations remain at the zoo and will be used to further their mission statement.