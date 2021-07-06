El Paso Zoo raising fence around spider monkey exhibit after viral video of woman feeding Hot Cheetos to monkeys

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a viral video of a woman inside the spider monkey exhibit at the El Paso Zoo, the zoo has now started a project of raising the fence around the exhibit to protect the animals.

Most of us remember the video that the Instagram page Fit-fam shared. It was a 30-second clip of a woman feeding spider monkeys Hot Cheetos.

“They had a week afterwards where they were pretty aggressive towards their keepers,” said Natasha Bretz with the El Paso Zoo. “It definitely only takes one person making a mistake to alter everything.”

El Paso Police said 26-year-old Luz Rae was later taken into custody.

Today we are seeing how contractors started work raising the fence around the exhibit and have completed one side of the structure by welding unused fencing at the zoo on top of what already exists around the exhibit.

The El Paso Zoo said the project is costing about $2,800 because they are using reclaimed materials. The zoo said the material they are using will provide the extra security they need without blocking guests from viewing of the spider monkeys.

“What we are doing is we are re purposing old holding or old barriers that were going to be demolished when we started penguins in a few months. And we are taking those barriers and we are adding it to the current barriers. Basically we went from having about 2 1/2 -3 foot barrier to having a 5 1/2 foot barrier,” said Bretz.

The zoo said crews will be working on construction Mondays and Tuesdays when the zoo is closed. During the construction, the two spider monkeys, Libby and Sunday, will be kept in their back holding.

“The monkeys really can’t be out as often as what they used to be because we need to keep an eye on them all the time now and we also have to find the money to make this alteration to an exhibit that has been here for decades,” said Bretz.

There is still a court case pending against Rae. She has been charged with criminal trespassing.